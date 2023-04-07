Steve Cohen plans on notable change to Mets’ jersey sponsor

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to make a significant change to the team’s jerseys, largely because of the team’s sponsor.

The Mets entered into a jersey sponsorship with the NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Center for the 2023 season, and the new sleeve patch made its home debut on Friday. The patch was pretty big and intrusive, and certainly did not fit the team’s color scheme.

We are excited to show off our Amazin' partnership with @nyphospital. pic.twitter.com/fnpAdSMwH5 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2023

Cohen noticed as well. On Friday, he said the patch will be tweaked, adding that the colors bear too much resemblance to those of the Mets’ NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies.

“They’re Phillie colors,” Cohen said, via Joon Lee of ESPN. “They should be more Met-appropriate.”

There was no word on what the new color scheme would look like, but presumably, the red will be toned down.

Plenty of owners would have just ignored the fan criticism here, but Cohen is not one of them. That is one of the reasons he is popular among the team’s fans, though the free-spending ways certainly help as well.