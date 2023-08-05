Steve Cohen tries to reassure Mets fans after trade deadline firesale

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is trying to reassure disgruntled season ticket holders after his ambitious 2023 experiment failed.

Despite entering the season with an Opening Day payroll of over $350 million, the Mets sold off stars at the trade deadline with the team increasingly unlikely to make a playoff push. The likes of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were both dealt, with the Mets taking on a lot of dead money to get better prospects.

On Saturday, Cohen sent a letter to season ticket holders reassuring them that the team is seeking to be competitive in 2024 and the moves were for the franchise’s long-term benefit.

“We added several key pieces to our team, but things have not turned out how we planned,” Cohen said, via Bridget Reilly of the New York Post. “You are rightfully disappointed and so are we. This is not where we wanted to be in 2023. Our goal is to be a consistent contender. The only way to do this in a sustainable way is to build a pipeline of high caliber talent in our farm system that will fuel our major league team for years to come.

“We promise you, we will work hard to field a competitive team in 2024.”

The comments about 2024 are notable in light of what Scherzer said after being traded to the Texas Rangers. Scherzer indicated that GM Billy Eppler told him next season will be more of a transitional year, which helped lead Scherzer to accept the trade.

Scherzer’s interpretation of the conversation may be accurate, but the Mets have more than enough talent to at least compete in 2024. Plus, it’s hard to believe Cohen will simply shrug and ignore the top free agent set to hit the market this winter.