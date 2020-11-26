Steve Cohen has big plans for infamous piece of Mets memorabilia

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans for a piece of team memorabilia.

Cohen, who is worth an estimated $14 billion, recently purchased the Mets. The new team owner revealed that he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball from the 1986 World Series. And guess what? He’s planning to put it on display at the Mets museum.

We should not be surprised by this, but it is perfect: Steve Cohen tells @SteveGelbs on @SNYtv that he bought the Bill Buckner ball at auction several years ago. He owns it. And he's planning to move it to the Mets museum. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 26, 2020

Mets fans should enjoy that.

To refresh your memory, the Boston Red Sox were leading the Mets 5-3 in the top of the 10th inning of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. Calvin Schiraldi got two outs before allowing three straight hits to make it 5-4. The Mets made a pitching change to Bob Stanley, who wild-pitched the tying run in. Then came the infamous Mookie Wilson ground ball to first that Bill Buckner booted, allowing the Mets to score the winning run.

After coming back to win Game 6, the Mets went on to win Game 7 for their second World Series title.

Cohen is hoping to build the Mets into another World Series winner and has been getting fans excited along the way.