 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 25, 2020

Steve Cohen has big plans for infamous piece of Mets memorabilia

November 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Steve Cohen Mets

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans for a piece of team memorabilia.

Cohen, who is worth an estimated $14 billion, recently purchased the Mets. The new team owner revealed that he owns the infamous Bill Buckner ball from the 1986 World Series. And guess what? He’s planning to put it on display at the Mets museum.

Mets fans should enjoy that.

To refresh your memory, the Boston Red Sox were leading the Mets 5-3 in the top of the 10th inning of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. Calvin Schiraldi got two outs before allowing three straight hits to make it 5-4. The Mets made a pitching change to Bob Stanley, who wild-pitched the tying run in. Then came the infamous Mookie Wilson ground ball to first that Bill Buckner booted, allowing the Mets to score the winning run.

After coming back to win Game 6, the Mets went on to win Game 7 for their second World Series title.

Cohen is hoping to build the Mets into another World Series winner and has been getting fans excited along the way.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus