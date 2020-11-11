Mets fans will love this quote from new owner Steve Cohen

New York Mets fans have to be thrilled about the prospects of the team’s new owner, Steve Cohen.

Cohen was formally introduced to the fans and media on Tuesday. During the press conference, Cohen made a comment that should make Mets fans smile. He said he intends to build a winner and that he is not looking to make money off the team.

“When I really thought about this, you know, I could make millions of people happy. And what an incredible opportunity that is. That’s how I’m thinking about this. I’m not trying to make money here. I have my business and I make money over there. So here, it’s really about building something great, building something for the fans, and winning. I just find this an amazing opportunity and I’m so excited for it,” Cohen said.

Cohen, 64, is from Great Neck, New York and grew up a Mets fan. Buying his favorite team is like a dream for him.

He has been a minority owner of the club since 2012 but officially completed a purchase this year to become the new majority owner.

Cohen has an estimated net worth of $14 billion and is one of the richest people in the country. So many ownership groups treat their teams like businesses, which is bad for the fans and the overall health of the game. Cohen intending to build a winner and spend on the team is a net positive for the league and sport. That explains why MLB reportedly wanted him to win the bidding over Alex Rodriguez’s group.