Steve Cohen sets ambitious World Series goal for Mets

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is not shying away from high expectations after signing Juan Soto in free agency.

Cohen told reporters Thursday that during discussions, Soto asked him how many championships he envisions the Mets winning over the next 10 years. Cohen set a fairly ambitious target, telling Soto that he would aim for two to four titles in that span.

Four championships in ten years would qualify as a dynasty, and Cohen is admirably not shying away from that. If you are signing Soto for 15 years, you should be aiming high. However, the Mets have yet to break through in the playoffs, with last season’s NLCS loss serving as the high water mark for the team under Cohen’s ownership.

Soto will be expected to help change that. The Mets gave him a stunning contract to serve as a franchise centerpiece and help them get over the hump in the postseason. If he performs to expectations, multiple championships would be a realistic goal, particularly if Cohen continues to spend freely to build a roster around him. Based on the initial rumors since the Soto signing, he appears ready to do that.