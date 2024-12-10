Yankees, Mets in bidding war for another All-Star

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are once again fighting to acquire the same All-Star.

The dust has barely settled since the Mets won the Juan Soto bidding war Sunday over the Yankees. On Monday, a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon

indicated that the two New York teams are both in trade talks to land Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are also said to be interested in Crochet. But the Yankees and Mets are reportedly considered Crochet’s “the most aggressive suitors” as of Monday.

Crochet was the lone bright spot in what was a historically bleak White Sox season in 2024. He earned the team’s only All-Star nod with his 3.58 ERA, 209 strikeouts, and 1.07 WHIP across 28 starts.

The Mets adding Crochet would help stabilize a starting rotation with a lot of question marks. The Mets already lost Luis Severino to a stunning deal with the Oakland A’s. Top starter Sean Manaea remains a free agent. Presumed ace Kodai Senga is coming off an injury-riddled campaign where he made just one start.

The Yankees have a much sturdier pitching staff than the Mets, with proven studs Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon at the top. But the Bronx Bombers will need to compensate elsewhere to replace Soto’s production. Aside from Crochet, the Yankees are also considering another splashy move to fill the void Soto left behind.