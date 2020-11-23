Steve Cohen roasts J-Lo over failed Mets bid

Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée were said to be furious over the way the sale of the New York Mets was handled, but new team owner Steve Cohen clearly has no sympathy for those he outbid.

Cohen has been very active on social media since he officially became the majority owner of the Mets. He answered some questions for fans on Twitter Monday, and one follower shared a tweet from Entertainment Weekly that said “Is there anything @JLo can’t do?” Cohen had a savage response.

I was thinking the same thing — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 23, 2020

I will give you a hint, it’s a team in NY — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 23, 2020

Cohen is quickly gaining popularity among Mets fans, and these are the reasons why. He seems like a relatable guy who has already offered some great quotes about why he wanted to own the team.

A-Rod and J-Lo reportedly felt they were unfairly treated while trying to buy the Mets, though Rodriguez has denied being angry over the way things went. Perhaps he will change his tune after seeing the way Cohen trolled J-Lo.