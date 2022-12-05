 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, December 5, 2022

Did Steve Cohen tip hand early about Justin Verlander-Mets deal?

December 5, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Steve Cohen looks on

Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets majority owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alexandra Cohen at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander’s decision to sign with the New York Mets was a big win for amateur Twitter detectives everywhere.

News broke on Monday that the reigning American League Cy Young winner Verlander has agreed to a big contract with the Mets. Verlander is replacing Jacob deGrom, who just signed with the Texas Rangers, and is reuniting with ex-Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.

Something interesting preceded the news though. On Sunday, the day prior, some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that Mets owner Steve Cohen recently began following Verlander on the platform. It seemed a bit out the ordinary based on the regular pattern of apparent behavior by Cohen on Twitter.

Less than 24 hours after fans noticed this, Verlander was officially a Met.

Twitter bread crumbs are always a hot topic among hopeful fans, especially during the offseason. More often times than not though, it ends up being a whole bunch of nothing (even with the Mets themselves in the past). But with Cohen’s follow of Verlander manifesting into an actual agreement, social media Sherlocks have finally gotten their long-awaited moment.

Article Tags

Justin VerlanderNew York MetsSteve Cohen
