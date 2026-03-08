Larry Brown Sports

Tarik Skubal is pushing Tigers to let him start another WBC game

Tarik Skubal walking off the field
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after throwing the first inning against Oakland Athletics of the home opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tarik Skubal made what was supposed to be his one and only start for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night, but he is not ready to leave just yet.

Skubal admitted he does not want to leave Team USA, even though he is not slated to start again during the tournament. After the 9-1 American win over Great Britain on Saturday, he admitted he wants to make another start, and will try to make it happen.

Skubal did talk to Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who said the two sides would wait to make a decision.

Skubal could theoretically start a hypothetical championship game for Team USA. However, that would put his Opening Day start for the Tigers in jeopardy. In a broader sense, there is also the ever-present risk of injury for Skubal in a contract year in what is in many ways a preseason tournament, albeit a meaningful one.

One can empathize with Skubal, who is a competitor and wants to pitch for his country. The Tigers are also the ones paying him and they want him healthy and ready to go. The two sides will try to find a solution that works for everyone involved, but that may be a significant challenge.

.

