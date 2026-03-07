Tarik Skubal says Tigers never made a long-term offer

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, confirmed that the team did not present any long-term contract offer during the offseason.

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Skubal addressed his impending free agency after the 2026 season, stating bluntly that negotiations never even got off the ground.

“There is no offer,” Skubal told USA Today Sports, “and there won’t be an offer until the end of the season. … My focus is on playing baseball and winning this year. I’ll deal with the contract stuff at the end of the year, and then we’ll kind of see. And that’s fine. It’s their decision.”

The Tigers’ only previous long-term proposal came two years ago, reportedly for less than $80 million.

This offseason, discussions stalled amid a significant arbitration dispute. Skubal filed for salary arbitration, seeking a record $32 million for 2026, while the Tigers offered $19 million—a $13 million gap described as unprecedented in arbitration history. Skubal ultimately won the case, securing the highest arbitration award ever for a player and setting a new benchmark for starting pitchers.

Despite the lack of extension talks, Skubal remains committed to the Tigers’ goals, emphasizing his desire to win a World Series for Detroit, the team that drafted him in 2018.

The Tigers have strengthened their roster with additions like Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, fueling optimism for contention.

Earlier reports suggested the club might consider trading Skubal if a strong return materializes, given the wide gap in extension expectations—potentially $250 million or more, with Skubal projected to command at least $400 million in free agency, which would shatter records for a pitcher.

For now, Skubal is prioritizing performance and team success in 2026, including a limited role with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.