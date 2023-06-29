 Skip to main content
Terry Francona returns to Guardians after health issue

June 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Terry Francona talks with the media

Dec 12, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Clark-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has returned to the team two days after his brief hospitalization.

Francona will not manage Cleveland’s game in Kansas City on Thursday, but was in the manager’s office prior to the game, according to Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. Guardians GM Mike Chernoff said the decision to hold Francona back for another day is partly due to air quality issues and an abundance of caution.

Francona was released from the hospital on Wednesday and tests came back normal, with the manager being advised to rest. Chernoff said Francona is feeling “much better” and is closer to a return, though he may also miss the team’s upcoming series in Chicago.

The 64-year-old manager experienced an episode of lightheadedness prior to Tuesday’s game, which prompted his decision to undergo precautionary testing. Francona has an extensive history of health issues, including multiple surgeries.

