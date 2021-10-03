Mets targeting 3 major names to run front office

New owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen means business.

The Mets have had issues with their front office since Cohen took over. Jared Porter was fired as the team’s GM in January after a report regarding his past harassment of a female reporter surfaced. Then their acting GM got arrested for a DUI after leaving Cohen’s home following a charity event.

The Mets need new leadership, and Cohen knows it. That’s why he’s going after some big names.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that the Mets plan to contact Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, and David Stearns about a front office position with them.

Mets will soon contact Theo Epstein regarding their Baseball President job and plan to request permission to interview Billy Beane and David Stearns after their clubs are out (A’s are done Sunday, Brewers may be awhile). So Theo could be up 1st as Mets try for a proven star. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 3, 2021

Heyman notes that Epstein, who spent time working for MLB after leaving the Cubs last November, seems unlikely to join the Mets. He adds that Stearns, who helps run the Brewers, is also unlikely. Beane could be a possibility, but still is probably unlikely.

No matter what, the Mets are wisely going to start with some of the biggest names first and make them say no before moving to other candidates.