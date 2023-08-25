Tim Tebow’s beauty queen wife does her best impression of QB’s locker room speech

Tim Tebow is receiving renewed attention thanks to the release of the Florida-themed Netflix documentary this week, and even his wife is getting in on the fun.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the final documentary in Volume 3 of their “Untold” series. The program is called “Swamp Kings,” and it’s a 4-episode series on the 2005-2010 Florida Gators football team.

Tebow is one of the central figures in the series, and one of his impassioned locker room speeches was featured. Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh decided to do her best impression of her husband’s college locker room speech.

Take a look at Demi-Leigh’s effort:

All this talk about speeches, I know someone who did it way better… 😂 @demitebow my forever hype woman💙 #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/nSovUTZE6w — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 24, 2023

We give Demi-Leigh an A for her enthusiasm, which included padding up in Gators gear and spiking the ball. We would have liked to see a longer version of her reciting Tebow’s speech.

Still, that’s not a bad effort for the 2017 Miss Universe winner.

Tim and Demi-Leigh began dating in 2017 and were married in 2020.

Tebow played at Florida from 2006-2009, winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships.