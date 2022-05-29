Umpire Tom Hallion has funny hot mic moment after replay review

Umpire Tom Hallion got caught on a hot mic firing back at Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward in a pretty funny incident Sunday.

Hallion had just announced the ruling of a challenged play at the plate during Sunday’s game between the Rangers and Oakland Athletics. The call was upheld, which deprived the Rangers of a run, and Woodward reacted negatively in the dugout.

TV microphones then caught Hallion firing back at Woodward with some amusing and NSFW language.

“I can’t. I’m done. Once I send it to New York it’s their f—ing call,” Hallion said.

MLB does not like when we hear these things, but sometimes there is no way around it. To be fair to Hallion, this was the product of the TV broadcast, not an accident with his in-stadium microphone. Amazingly, this is the second time in a month it’s happened to him, though.