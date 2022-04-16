Tom Hanks threw out hilarious first pitch at Guardians’ home opener

The Cleveland Guardians brought in Tom Hanks to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in Friday’s home opener, and they got quite the show as a result.

Hanks arrived along with Wilson, his famous sidekick in “Cast Away.” Wilson had a mind of his own, and kept interrupting Hanks’ attempt at a first pitch to Larry Doby Jr.

Epic first pitch by Tom Hanks featuring Wilson pic.twitter.com/T9hcnpd1Ey — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2022

Wilson appears to be remote controlled here, so this is all for laughs. It works, though, as the crowd seems into it. Doesn’t hurt that the volleyball has the Guardians’ logo on it.

Why Hanks? He lived in Cleveland in the 1970s before his career took off and is a big Cleveland baseball fan. He even narrated the team’s announcement video of its new nickname last year.