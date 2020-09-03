Tom Seaver dies – Mets legend dead at 75

Legendary New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75.

The New York Daily News shared the news on Wednesday that Seaver died on Monday from complications Lyme disease and dementia. The Baseball Hall of Fame adds that Seaver also had COVID-19.

Seaver dropped out of public life in March 2019 after being diagnosed with dementia.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” Tom’s wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement to the Baseball Hall of Fame. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver spent the bulk of his 20-year MLB career with the Mets. He was NL Rookie of the Year in 1967 and won three Cy Young Awards during his career. Seaver is the Mets’ all-time leader in wins and won 311 games during his career. He also racked up 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts, and posted a 2.86 earned run average during his Hall of Fame career.

When he was inducted into Cooperstown in 1992, his 98.8 percent of ballots was the highest rate ever. Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, threw a no-hitter, and is part of the Mets and Reds’ Hall of Fames.