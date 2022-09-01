 Skip to main content
Dodgers have concerning update on injured Tony Gonsolin

September 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tony Gonsolin warming up

Aug 12, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) warms up during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hopeful of a brief IL stint for starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Based on the update provided Thursday, however, that outcome looks increasingly unlikely.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that the forearm soreness Gonsolin is experiencing has not improved as the team hoped it would when the pitcher was shut down Monday. Gonsolin will undergo an MRI as the team tries to determine the next steps.

This is a marked turn from where Gonsolin appeared to be on Monday, when he first went on the IL. At that time, the Dodgers did not seem too concerned, and were optimistic that Gonsolin would be able to return in two weeks. Those hopes are fading if he has not even begun to throw again yet.

Gonsolin’s 2.10 ERA led the National League at the time he was placed on the IL, so he has played a huge part in the Dodgers’ success this year. Now the team appears to be facing a race against time to get him back before the start of the postseason.

