Tony La Russa ‘concerned’ about Carlos Rodon

The Chicago White Sox have been cautious with Carlos Rodon over the final month of the season. They have some reasons to be even more concerned about their southpaw starter.

Rodon’s velocity was down (under 90 mph) late in his brief start on Monday night. The White Sox pitcher gave up three runs (two earned) over three innings in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He left after throwing 69 pitches.

The White Sox had plans to limit Rodon’s workload towards the end of the regular season to get him some rest ahead of the playoffs. However, they were expecting to get more than three innings out of him.

So what’s going on?

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Rodon wasn’t feeling right after his three innings. He added that the team was “concerned” about the ace.

Tony La Russa said Carlos Rodón reported soreness and said he "wasn’t right” after the third inning. “We’re concerned,” said La Russa — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 21, 2021

Compare that quote to Rodon, who tried to downplay his issues as “normal soreness.”

Carlos Rodon update. He said he's not that concerned. "Normal soreness. Nothing crazy." Asked if he was worried about making his next few starts he said 'no.' — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 21, 2021

Rodon was probably downplaying things compared to La Russa.

Rodon, 28, has thrown his most innings this season since 2016. He has dealt with shoulder injuries throughout his career and underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. Given his injury history and his velocity decrease, you can understand why La Russa would be concerned.

Rodon has had a special season and is 12-5 with a 2.47 ERA. He threw a no-hitter in April and has continued to enjoy success this season.

Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease are the team’s other starters heading into the postseason.