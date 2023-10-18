Trea Turner immediately makes good on his Merrill Kelly comments in NLCS G2

Trea Turner needed all of two pitches to back up his talk on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Turner opened up the scoring in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a towering homer off Dbacks righty Merrill Kelly. The no-doubter traveled 421 feet to left-center and blew the roof off Citizens Bank Park.

TREA TURNER GETS GAME 2 STARTED FOR THE PHILLIES‼️ (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/PPUIl8LgOL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2023

The timing of Turner’s home run was especially savage too. Before Tuesday’s game, Kelly made some inflammatory comments about the Phillies fanbase, indicating that he wasn’t too worried about them being loud at the ballpark.

That drew a notable reaction from the former NL batting champion Turner, who dropped an ominous one-liner in response.

“We’ll see what he says after tonight’s game,” said Turner of Kelly, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Turner then immediately made good on that remark by homering off Kelly during his very first at-bat against him in Game 2. Now we can safely say that Kelly messed around and found out.

At this point, opponents should probably know better than to start yapping about the Phillies. We already saw how that backfired during Philadelphia’s previous playoff series as well.