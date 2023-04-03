Trea Turner had perfect reaction to home run while mic’d up

MLB players are increasingly being mic’d up and interviewed during nationally televised games, which has given rise to awkward moments where they have to watch and react as something bad happens to their team.

That is what happened to Trea Turner on “Sunday Night Baseball.” The new Phillies shortstop was speaking to the ESPN broadcast when Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung launched a solo home run to give his team the lead. Turner knew it immediately and kept his commentary simple: “Oh no.”

"Oh no" – Trea Turner Josh Jung goes deep to put the Rangers on the board first! pic.twitter.com/DUwPrFU0tC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2023

Turner was more chilled out than Dusty Baker was under a similar circumstance, but the stakes were definitely a bit lower here.

Turner has been watching a lot of runs score over the first few games of the season. Coming into Sunday, the Phillies had given up 27 runs in two games, so this was becoming distressingly common for him.