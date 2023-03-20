Trea Turner has gone crazy for Team USA in WBC

Trea Turner has turned into an absolute machine for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Turner delivered the big blow on Saturday night, hitting a grand slam in the 8th inning to propel the U.S. to a 9-7 win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals. As if that weren’t enough, Turner went nuts again on Sunday.

The U.S. obliterated Cuba 14-2 in the semifinals. Turner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1. Then in the 8th, with the US already leading 9-2, Turner crushed a 3-run home run to make it 12-2.

TREA TURNER CANNOT BE STOPPED 🔥🇺🇸 📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/7RwnIEADon — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023

That gave Turner four home runs in the event, which is more than any other player. He’s also up to 10 RBIs in just six games.

Turner needs to stay hot for one more game. The U.S. will face the winner of Monday’s semifinal game between Japan and Mexico.