Trea Turner reportedly turned down bigger contract from 1 team

Trea Turner kicked off the MLB Winter Meetings this week by signing an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. According to one report, Turner turned down a bigger contract elsewhere.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday that the San Diego Padres offered Turner $342 million.

Padres offer was $342M https://t.co/MaUSorf9SC — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

The deal would have surpassed the $341 million Francisco Lindor signed for and given Turner the largest-ever contract for a shortstop.

We don’t know details on the contract, such as the length and whether any money was deferred. If we assume that the contracts were both for 11 years and similarly structured, then the San Diego offer would have been somewhat hampered by California’s significantly higher state income tax. Still, there were signs all along that Turner preferred to play on the East Coast. Turner turning down an extra $42 million guaranteed is a sign that the young shortstop really preferred to be in Philadelphia.

Turner, 29, is a career .302 hitter. He has led the NL in batting average once and stolen bases twice.