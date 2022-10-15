Trent Grisham drops F-bomb in interview on live TV after Padres’ win

Trent Grisham got a little carried away during his postgame interview on Friday night.

Grisham hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS between his San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The homer put his Padres up 2-0 in a game they won 2-1.

Grisham has three home runs this postseason, which leads MLB. He was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after the game and was asked about the crowd at Petco Park in San Diego, which was electric, and what he expects from them on Saturday.

“San Diego, you guys showed out tonight. It was surreal being out there. Let’s f—ing go, San Diego!” Grisham said.

Here is the unedited version that includes the profanity:

Trent Grisham with the national TV F-bomb. pic.twitter.com/XrVuERaN0F — Let's Stoppp (Saying Let's Gooo)! (@rsfpt) October 15, 2022

Here is the full interview, where the F-bomb is bleeped out.

"San Diego, y'all showed out tonight. It was surreal being out there." Trent Grisham's solo shot ended up being the difference in tonight's Game 3 win. He talked about the @Padres victory with Tom Verducci postgame! pic.twitter.com/hqFrBqhBly — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

The Padres lead the series 2-1. They will have a chance to clinch the series on Saturday in Game 4 at Petco Park with Joe Musgrove taking on Tyler Anderson.