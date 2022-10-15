 Skip to main content
Trent Grisham drops F-bomb in interview on live TV after Padres’ win

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Trent Grisham in an interview

Trent Grisham got a little carried away during his postgame interview on Friday night.

Grisham hit a solo home run in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the NLDS between his San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The homer put his Padres up 2-0 in a game they won 2-1.

Grisham has three home runs this postseason, which leads MLB. He was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after the game and was asked about the crowd at Petco Park in San Diego, which was electric, and what he expects from them on Saturday.

“San Diego, you guys showed out tonight. It was surreal being out there. Let’s f—ing go, San Diego!” Grisham said.

Here is the unedited version that includes the profanity:

Here is the full interview, where the F-bomb is bleeped out.

The Padres lead the series 2-1. They will have a chance to clinch the series on Saturday in Game 4 at Petco Park with Joe Musgrove taking on Tyler Anderson.

