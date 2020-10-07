Trevor Bauer backs Ronald Acuña after Marlins plunking

Trevor Bauer and Ronald Acuña Jr. engaged in a bit of a sparring match on Twitter recently, but the Cincinnati Reds pitcher showed on Tuesday that he has his rival’s back.

Acuña was hit by Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in his second at-bat of Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night. Many, including Acuña, felt the plunking was intentional after the star center fielder belted an opposite-field home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Acuña took to Twitter after the game to taunt the Marlins for hitting him because they can’t get him out.

The Marlins may have also been upset that Acuña flipped his bat following the homer. Bauer defended Acuña and said he has every right to flip his bat after a moonshot like the one he hit.

If @ronaldacunajr24 hits an oppo homer off you that hits the second deck, he can bat flip all he wants and you just have to wear it. I mean, he could Contreras that thing to the moon for all I care. Good lord. That was a tank. If you don’t like it, get him out and strut on him — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 6, 2020

Bauer’s opinion is significant given what happened during the NL Wild Card Series between the Braves and Reds. Acuña trolled Bauer on social media after Atlanta advanced to the NLDS, and Bauer responded with a funny video of his own. The trash talk seemed friendly enough, and Bauer’s defense of Acuña on Tuesday indicates he is not holding a grudge.