Trevor Bauer backs Ronald Acuña after Marlins plunking

October 7, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Ronald Acuna Jr

Trevor Bauer and Ronald Acuña Jr. engaged in a bit of a sparring match on Twitter recently, but the Cincinnati Reds pitcher showed on Tuesday that he has his rival’s back.

Acuña was hit by Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in his second at-bat of Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night. Many, including Acuña, felt the plunking was intentional after the star center fielder belted an opposite-field home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Acuña took to Twitter after the game to taunt the Marlins for hitting him because they can’t get him out.

The Marlins may have also been upset that Acuña flipped his bat following the homer. Bauer defended Acuña and said he has every right to flip his bat after a moonshot like the one he hit.

Bauer’s opinion is significant given what happened during the NL Wild Card Series between the Braves and Reds. Acuña trolled Bauer on social media after Atlanta advanced to the NLDS, and Bauer responded with a funny video of his own. The trash talk seemed friendly enough, and Bauer’s defense of Acuña on Tuesday indicates he is not holding a grudge.

