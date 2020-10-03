Trevor Bauer responds with video after getting trolled by Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trevor Bauer responded on Twitter after being trolled by Ronald Acuña Jr. on Thursday.

Acuña’s Atlanta Braves knocked off Bauer’s Cincinnati Reds on Thursday 5-0 in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series to advance to the NLDS.

After the win, Acuña trolled Bauer on Twitter. He posted a GIF of Marc Gasol doing a goofy Vince McMahon/Conor McGregor walk. His caption was “Goooo homeeeee.”

Goooo homeeeee pic.twitter.com/Xg1vryQ1CO — Ronald Acuna Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) October 2, 2020

Bauer, who pitched 7.2 scoreless innings in Game 1 and took a no-decision, shared his response. He created a video showing him striking out Acuña and all the other Braves players as part of his 12-strikeout effort.

The video was humorous, and even Acuña appreciated it. The young Braves star responded and said Bauer was “funny.”

Hahahahahhahahhaa you funny bro — Ronald Acuna Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) October 2, 2020

Acuña went 1-for-6 in Game 1 of the series but was 1-for-3 with a double against Bauer. That’s more than respectable. Also, Acuña’s double was the hardest hit ball off Bauer all season.

We appreciate the back-and-forth between the two star players. Maybe this will be Bauer’s new Twitter sparring opponent.