Trevor Bauer was working out prior to winning Cy Young Award

Trevor Bauer became a Cy Young Award-winner thanks in large part to his superior work ethic. That work ethic was on display even before he won the award.

Bauer on Wednesday was announced as the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner. He received 27 of the 30 first-place votes. Yu Darvish received the other three votes and finished second.

Prior to the winner of the award was announced live on MLB Network, Bauer was doing a cardio workout, according to a member of his media team.

Does it surprise you that minutes before the CY Young award is announced, @BauerOutage is finishing up a cardio workout? Well it shouldn’t, in fact this is probably one of the reasons on why he has a chance to win the Cy Young in the first place. pic.twitter.com/WxDCWbNgdY — Taiki Green (@itstaiki) November 11, 2020

Bauer did change into a three-piece suit for his interview on MLB Network upon winning the award, but he wasn’t about to let the show keep him from working out.

Bauer is the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher to ever win the award. He is heading into free agency at the right time and already drawing interest.

Bauer went 5-4 with a league-best 1.73 ERA and 0.795 WHIP.