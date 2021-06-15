 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer criticizes MLB for midseason crackdown on foreign substances

June 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trevor Bauer thinks MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances to create a more fair playing field is a good thing. However, he has a problem with the timing of the crackdown.

Bauer tweeted about MLB’s crackdown on Tuesday in response to Tyler Glasnow blaming the change for his arm injury. Bauer agreed with Glasnow’s criticism of the timing of the change.

Bauer says MLB’s biggest error was lying to teams and players by saying no big changes would be made this year, only to change things midseason.

“Actively encouraged players to continue playing how that have in the past, that’s a lie. There’s no integrity in that. So save it with the competitive integrity bulls— @mlb. All you care about is the bottom line of the business, and public perception negatively affecting it,” Bauer wrote, edited for profanity.

Bauer also thinks that enforcing the rules will prove to be difficult for umpires.

Bauer has spoken publicly multiple times about the foreign substances issue facing MLB. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner recently challenged the league to enforce its rules.

