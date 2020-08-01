 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer criticizes Rob Manfred for comments about player responsibility

August 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to not be a big fan of commissioner Rob Manfred.

On Saturday, after Manfred said that the season would continue, but “players need to be better” in terms of observing health and safety protocols. This didn’t sit well with Bauer, who felt that Manfred was throwing players under the bus and pinning too much responsibility on them.

Most teams and players do appear to be working hard to follow Manfred’s guidelines. There’s a lot of anger at one team that seemingly failed to do so.

Bauer has long been an outspoken critic of Manfred on many issues. He also doesn’t want the players getting blamed if the season does not go as planned.

