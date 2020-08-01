Trevor Bauer criticizes Rob Manfred for comments about player responsibility

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer continues to not be a big fan of commissioner Rob Manfred.

On Saturday, after Manfred said that the season would continue, but “players need to be better” in terms of observing health and safety protocols. This didn’t sit well with Bauer, who felt that Manfred was throwing players under the bus and pinning too much responsibility on them.

Playbook:

1) take no risk yourself

2) blame everything on the players

3) protect tv revenue at all costs

4) repeat If anyone thought the season would be cancelled when MLB has their dream scenario in place (games, player cost, post season games, tv revenue), you crazy. https://t.co/pJfexp9KQI — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 1, 2020

Most teams and players do appear to be working hard to follow Manfred’s guidelines. There’s a lot of anger at one team that seemingly failed to do so.

Bauer has long been an outspoken critic of Manfred on many issues. He also doesn’t want the players getting blamed if the season does not go as planned.