Report: MLB players ‘very unhappy’ with Miami Marlins

At least 20 players and coaches traveling with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, a fact that has reportedly let to a lot of frustration and unhappiness with the organization around the league.

According to Scott Miller of Bleacher Report, MLB’s internal investigation found that Marlins players failed to strictly adhere to safety protocols during their road trip to Atlanta just prior to the start of the season. That included players going out at night and making trips to the hotel bar.

ESPN’s Marly Rivera added that there is “a lot of anger” among fellow players directed toward the Marlins. Players are frustrated that even though many players are being serious about trying to stay safe, the carelessness of Miami’s players had led to postponed games and major issues within the sport.

There's a lot of anger out there among players, particularly toward the #Marlins, for how careless some of them have been, while others are, as one player put it, "embracing being in jail," in order to protect everyone. https://t.co/smc4bMzZ3Z — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 31, 2020

MLB shares the concerns of the players and is instituting new rules in light of the Marlins investigation. Clubs will now be required to identify a “compliance officer” who will travel with the team and ensure that health and safety protocols are being followed by players.

On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a stern warning to the MLBPA about players complying with the protocols. Essentially, the Marlins are serving as a cautionary tale for the rest of the league.