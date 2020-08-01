Rob Manfred clarifies stance on continuing MLB season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warned Friday that the season could be halted if players are not more vigilant about health and safety protocols, but clarified Saturday that, at least for now, it’s not in the cards.

Manfred told ESPN’s Karl Ravech that the players “need to be better,” but the situation remains “manageable” and teams will continue to play.

Comissioner Rob Manfred tells me “We are playing. The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.” — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) August 1, 2020

The commissioner’s assertion comes in light of his warning to the MLBPA about the need to more strictly adhere to rules and regulations. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak among the Miami Marlins, Manfred essentially warned players that any further outbreaks of that magnitude would risk the season, but the league is not there yet.

The Marlins still do not have an estimated return date. The St. Louis Cardinals have also had multiple games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.