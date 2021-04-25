Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. trolls Trevor Bauer after home runs

The battles between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are exciting, and they seem to only be getting better.

On Saturday, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs against Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer.

After leading off the game with a home run, Tatis covered up one eye as he rounded the bases.

After Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run off Trevor Bauer, Tatis covered on eye to mock Bauer’s spring training pitching with one eye closed pic.twitter.com/jio7MaJWS8 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) April 25, 2021

Tatis was trolling Bauer with that move. You may recall that Bauer pitched an inning with one eye closed against the Padres in spring training.

Tatis wasn’t done though.

In the sixth inning, he homered off Bauer again. This time he mocked Bauer by doing the wavy-arms strut near home plate.

Tatis imitates Bauer imitating McGregor. pic.twitter.com/HeeanFohlQ — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) April 25, 2021

That’s the same celebration Bauer uses sometimes (which is a knockoff of Conor McGregor stealing from Vince McMahon).

If there’s one player who likes the battle and can take it, it’s Bauer. He wants to promote the game more. If he has to endure some people celebrating on him to get some viral clips, he’s probably OK with it.

Tatis, by the way, hit two home runs against the Dodgers in consecutive games; he also accomplished the feat on Friday.