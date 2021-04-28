Trevor Bauer takes on MLB in support of ex-teammate

Trevor Bauer is never shy about taking on Major League Baseball, and he’s doing it again — this time in support of a player who isn’t even his teammate anymore.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher announced on Twitter that he is holding a contest to give away a pair of autographed custom cleats that show support for Nick Castellanos, Bauer’s former Cincinnati Reds teammate who was suspended for a confrontation with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Want to win these #FreeNick cleats?! I'll autograph them and send them to one lucky fan. Just subscribe to my email list on my website and you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win them. Giveaway closes tomorrow, April 28th at 11:59pm EST. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fCQxblnjws — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 27, 2021

Castellanos yelled at Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford during an April 3 game, which helped spark a bench-clearing incident after he was confronted by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Castellanos was the only one suspended over the incident, which sparked some backlash that Bauer is clearly sympathetic to.

Bauer might have tried to wear these in a game if not for some issues he ran into last season in a similar situation.