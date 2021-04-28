 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer takes on MLB in support of ex-teammate

April 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Bauer is never shy about taking on Major League Baseball, and he’s doing it again — this time in support of a player who isn’t even his teammate anymore.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher announced on Twitter that he is holding a contest to give away a pair of autographed custom cleats that show support for Nick Castellanos, Bauer’s former Cincinnati Reds teammate who was suspended for a confrontation with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Castellanos yelled at Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford during an April 3 game, which helped spark a bench-clearing incident after he was confronted by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Castellanos was the only one suspended over the incident, which sparked some backlash that Bauer is clearly sympathetic to.

Bauer might have tried to wear these in a game if not for some issues he ran into last season in a similar situation.

