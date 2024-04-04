Trevor Bauer makes clear he is still pursuing an MLB opportunity

Trevor Bauer is once again making it clear that his ultimate goal is to return to Major League Baseball as soon as possible.

Bauer has agreed to a five-game contract with the Mexico City Diablo Rojos, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, the contract includes a notable clause that would grant him an out if he were signed by an MLB team.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, made clear that the pitcher is ready to play for an MLB team and would be an affordable upgrade for teams.

“There is no doubt he remains one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, and with our contract parameters he is both available and affordable to any MLB that wants to upgrade their starting pitching,” Fetterolf said.

Bauer has said he would be willing to sign for the league minimum. Teams had the opportunity to take a look at him during spring training, where he looked like his old self and said he hoped to prove that he remains one of the best pitchers in the world.

Bauer served a 194-game suspension and was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers over multiple allegations of sexual assault. The former Cy Young winner has maintained his innocence and has suggested at least one of his accusers targeted him for his money. To date, no MLB team has showed interest in signing Bauer, though he would be eligible to play if any did.