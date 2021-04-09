Trevor Bauer rips MLB over cheating story

Trevor Bauer is being investigated by MLB for possibly using a foreign substance on baseballs during his start on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is already firing back.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that MLB has collected “multiple” baseballs that were thrown by Bauer on Wednesday. The balls reportedly had “visible markings and were sticky.”

Bauer responded on Twitter Thursday night. He ripped both Rosenthal and MLB.

balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season thumbs up y’all keep killin it! — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 9, 2021

Bauer’s point seemed to be that he is being targeted by Rosenthal for “clickbait.” MLB sent a memo to all 30 teams in late March informing them that there would be a crackdown on foreign substances being used by pitchers this season. According to Bauer, balls have been inspected in just about every game this season but little has been written about it.

Of course, Bauer was extremely vocal in bashing the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal. He also openly wondered in 2018 if Astros pitchers were cheating, so you can understand why it would be such a big story if Bauer did something illegal.