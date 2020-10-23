Trevor Bauer teases Astros fans ahead of free agency

Trevor Bauer continues to drum up demand as he enters free agency.

The 29-year-old teased the Houston Astros and their fans on Thursday. He posted a photo of a ticket for a flight he was taking from Las Vegas, Nev. to Houston, Texas.

Embrace the heel life pic.twitter.com/Bj1ldXgrwW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 22, 2020

Later he posted a photo of himself in front of Minute Maid Park, which is the home of the Astros.

Bauer joked in one of his posts about being a “heel.” That’s because few players ripped the Astros for cheating more than he has.

Despite his history of jabbing the Astros, Bauer is open to signing with them in free agency. He even seems to be willing to abandon his pledge to only do one-year deals.

Bauer is shaping up to be one of the most desired players on the free agent market. The former No. 3 overall pick is coming off his best season as a pro and led the league with a 1.73 ERA. This marked Bauer’s best season since 2018, when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA and made his first All-Star team.