Brewers reliever placed on concussion IL due to weird injury

A Milwaukee Brewers reliever has suffered what is certainly the strangest injury of the 2024 season, at least in its early stages.

Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill was placed on the injured list Wednesday for a bizarre reason. The reliever suffered a concussion on Monday when he fainted inside a Spectrum telecommunications store.

From the Dept. of Weird and Unfortunate Injuries: Brewers reliever Trevor Megill fainted in a Spectrum store on Monday’s off day and landed on the concussion IL this morning. JB Bukauskas is taking his place. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 3, 2024

It is the location this happened at that truly takes this injury into the realm of the weird. It certainly sets up some pretty good jokes, as complaining about one’s cable company is a pretty common thing.

Megill is entering his second season with the Brewers. As a reliever for the team in 2023, he posted a 3.63 ERA in 31 appearances. Fortunately, this does not sound like a long-term injury, so he will avoid a fate similar to what one other player is enduring thanks to some weird circumstances.