Brewers reliever placed on concussion IL due to weird injury

April 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
A close-up of a Brewers helmet

Apr 21, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers helmet sits on a stool prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A Milwaukee Brewers reliever has suffered what is certainly the strangest injury of the 2024 season, at least in its early stages.

Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill was placed on the injured list Wednesday for a bizarre reason. The reliever suffered a concussion on Monday when he fainted inside a Spectrum telecommunications store.

It is the location this happened at that truly takes this injury into the realm of the weird. It certainly sets up some pretty good jokes, as complaining about one’s cable company is a pretty common thing.

Megill is entering his second season with the Brewers. As a reliever for the team in 2023, he posted a 3.63 ERA in 31 appearances. Fortunately, this does not sound like a long-term injury, so he will avoid a fate similar to what one other player is enduring thanks to some weird circumstances.

Trevor Megill
