Orioles reunite with former All-Star pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles are adding a familiar face to its pitching staff.

On Friday, the Orioles announced on X that the team had agreed to terms with veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Gibson’s deal is worth $5.25 million with around $1.5 million in incentives.

Gibson has been a reliable innings eater throughout his dozen years in MLB. He has made 324 career starts with an ERA of 4.52 and a WHIP of 1.38.

May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The 37-year-old enjoyed his best season as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2021 when Gibson earned the lone All-Star nod of his career. He maintained a stellar 2.87 ERA across 19 starts before getting traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline.

Gibson is one of just seven MLB pitchers to record 30 or more starts in four straight seasons. He has started in at least 25 games in 10 out of his 12 seasons in the majors.

Gibson also had a one-year stint with the Orioles during the 2023 campaign. He had a 4.73 ERA across 33 starts and was Baltimore’s starter for Opening Day that year. His 198 hits allowed was the most in the American League.

Gibson joins an Orioles pitching staff reeling from the loss of its ace to a National League contender in free agency.