Mariners unveil ugly Nintendo jersey sponsor patch

The Seattle Mariners on Thursday unveiled a new sponsor patch they will have on their jerseys for the upcoming season.

The patch will be by Nintendo of America, which is a minority owner of the Mariners. There will be a red Nintendo logo on the left sleeve for the home jersey, and large, red Nintendo Switch 2 patch on the left sleeve for road jerseys.

Call me a purist, but those are just large and ugly patches that clash with the Mariners’ uniforms. The fan feedback seemed to make a similar point, with everyone noting how large the patch is.

MLB teams began allowing sponsor patches on jersey sleeves in the 2023 season after reaching an agreement with the MLB Players Association. MLB teams making the change was part of a movement by American sports leagues to begin allowing the practice after years of keeping jerseys clean and free of ads. The NBA had done the same for the 2017-2018 season. The NHL has allowed ads on uniforms since the 2022-2023 season. The NFL has stood firm though and not gone down the same path, keeping their jerseys clean and unsullied.

