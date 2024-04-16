Twins sign ex-Carlos Correa Astros teammate

The Minnesota Twins now have another member of the infamous 2017 Houston Astros.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Tony Kemp. It is a minor-league deal that they will be giving to the 32-year-old Kemp.

Kemp began his career with the Astros and won the World Series with them in 2017 (current Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was also a member of that team). Since getting traded by Houston, Kemp has played for the Chicago Cubs, the Oakland Athletics, and the Baltimore Orioles as well.

A career .237 hitter who is also a speed threat and a defensive wizard, Kemp was designated for assignment by the Orioles last week in order to make room for the promotion of top prospect Jackson Holliday. Kemp was all class though (even posting some kind words for Holliday) and now gets himself a new opportunity in very short order.