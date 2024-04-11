Tony Kemp sent classy message after being cut by Orioles for Jackson Holliday

The Baltimore Orioles called Jackson Holliday up to the majors this week, which meant they had to designate one player for assignment. That player was Tony Kemp, and the veteran infielder handled the move with class.

Kemp was DFA’ed on Wednesday so the Orioles could make room for Holliday. Following the move, the utility man shared a classy message on social media. Kemp recalled how he knew Holliday had a “sweet lefty swing” when the star prospect was only 6 years old.

“In the fall of 2010, our college had a series against the Longhorns for a 3 game set. Our hitting coach at the time was Josh Holliday and his brother, Matt, brought his kid to our early practice. I remember watching his son @J_Holliday7 with a sweet lefty swing. Go get em’ kid!” Kemp wrote on X.

Those who saw Holliday play baseball as a toddler know exactly what Kemp was talking about.

It was only a matter of time before the Orioles called up Holliday. Kemp is a role player who signed a 1-year, $1 million contract with Baltimore last month, so he probably knew his roster spot would be in danger whenever that happened. Still, it says a lot about his character that he went out of his way to praise Holliday after being replaced by the 20-year-old.