Twitter reacts to Cubs being swept by Marlins

The Chicago Cubs are out of the playoffs after losing back-to-back home games to the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs scored only one run in two games against the Marlins, bringing their season to a disappointing end. The Marlins finished 31-29 and weren’t favored to win the series, but they made the Cubs look very ordinary during the two-game set.

Twitter had a lot to say about the Cubs and their failure to do anything against the Marlins’ mostly unknown pitching staff.

NL Central in the shortened 2020 season produced four of the 37 lowest team batting averages *ever* according to Stats Inc., which has data back to 1876. Three – Reds, Cubs, Brewers – made the playoffs and were swept in first round. Reds 1-0, 5-0

Cubs 5-1, 2-0

Brewers 4-2, 3-0 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 2, 2020

Imagine scoring one run for Kyle Hendricks, zero runs for Yu Darvish, and preventing Jon Lester from his possible last start as a Cub. These hitters should be downright ashamed. — Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) October 2, 2020

Dam cubs fans mad as hell right now… — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) October 2, 2020

So counting game 163 in 2018, the Cubs have scored 11 runs in their last 9 postseason games. The shutout today was just a brutal way to go down. No support for Darvish. No chance for Lester to pitch in October again. But this is what the offense has been for a while now. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) October 2, 2020

#Cubs last 8 postseason games: 1-7, 10 runs scored, 8 home runs — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 2, 2020

A lineup with the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez simply shouldn’t have been as toothless as it was. The players haven’t been happy with some of the criticism, but it will only increase now.