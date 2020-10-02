 Skip to main content
Friday, October 2, 2020

Twitter reacts to Cubs being swept by Marlins

October 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

David Ross

The Chicago Cubs are out of the playoffs after losing back-to-back home games to the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs scored only one run in two games against the Marlins, bringing their season to a disappointing end. The Marlins finished 31-29 and weren’t favored to win the series, but they made the Cubs look very ordinary during the two-game set.

Twitter had a lot to say about the Cubs and their failure to do anything against the Marlins’ mostly unknown pitching staff.

A lineup with the likes of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez simply shouldn’t have been as toothless as it was. The players haven’t been happy with some of the criticism, but it will only increase now.

