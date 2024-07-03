Reporter names 2 contenders likeliest to trade for Luis Robert Jr.

With less than four weeks to go now before the MLB trade deadline, Luis Robert Jr. Watch appears to be heating up.

In an appearance Wednesday on “B/R Walkoff,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke about the Chicago White Sox outfielder Robert. Heyman named the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers as the “most likely” trade destinations for Robert.

The 26-year-old righty power bat Robert is seen as a probable trade candidate for the bottom-feeding White Sox ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The AL-West leading Mariners and the NL West-leading Dodgers have indeed been mentioned as potential suitors for Robert (along with four other MLB teams).

With three more years of club control remaining, Robert will not come cheap, and we recently learned the lofty asking price that the White Sox have set for him. But the Dodgers have a historically strong farm system, and Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto is known for his ambitious trades, so those indeed look like two strong candidates for Robert’s services.