2-time MLB All-Star announces his plans to retire

At 37 years old, one former All-Star is ready to close his chapter on baseball.

Oakland Athletics veteran catcher Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press this week that he plans to retire after the 2022 season. Vogt adds that he hopes to move into a coaching or managing role upon his retirement.

Vogt opens up in his interview with the Associated Press about his up-and-down MLB journey, which included a lengthy wait to get called up, a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2018, and becoming a fan favorite with the A’s. You can read the interview in full here.

Now in his tenth season after debuting at age 27 in 2012, Vogt has indeed had quite a roller-coaster MLB career. He has played for six different teams and was designated for assignment by three of them. But now Vogt is in his second stint with the A’s, the team where he enjoyed his greatest success.

Vogt made All-Star appearances for Oakland in 2015 and 2016 and became a deeply respected clubhouse leader. While he is only hitting .166 this season after re-signing with the A’s in March, it only feels right that Vogt will retire in Oakland (joining this ex-teammate who plans to retire after 2022 as well).