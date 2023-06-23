 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 23, 2023

Umpire Doug Eddings caught on mic delivering great warning to Diamondbacks

June 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Umpire Doug Eddings at first base

Umpire Doug Eddings issued a very honest warning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, though it may have unintentionally embarrassed the Washington Nationals.

Eddings dealt with some complaining from the Diamondbacks’ dugout during the bottom of the first inning. The warning could be heard on the Bally Sports Arizona TV broadcast because attendance at Nationals Park was so low. And guess what Eddings told the D-Backs? That he could hear everything they were saying because there were so few fans in the ballpark.

“Remember, there’s not a lot of fans here and I can hear everything you’re saying,” Eddings told the dugout.

Even Lane Thomas, who was batting for the Nationals at the time, had to smile when he heard Eddings’ comment.

Thursday’s game between Arizona and Washington was a makeup during the afternoon, which is why barely anyone attended. It doesn’t help that the Nationals are in last place in the NL East and have been one of the worst teams in baseball.

Eddings has never been shy about ejecting players and managers, so it was nice of him to provide that warning.

Article Tags

Arizona DiamondbacksDoug Eddings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus