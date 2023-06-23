Umpire Doug Eddings caught on mic delivering great warning to Diamondbacks

Umpire Doug Eddings issued a very honest warning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, though it may have unintentionally embarrassed the Washington Nationals.

Eddings dealt with some complaining from the Diamondbacks’ dugout during the bottom of the first inning. The warning could be heard on the Bally Sports Arizona TV broadcast because attendance at Nationals Park was so low. And guess what Eddings told the D-Backs? That he could hear everything they were saying because there were so few fans in the ballpark.

"Remember, there's not a lot of fans here and I can hear everything you're saying." Home plate umpire Doug Eddings gave a friendly reminder to the D-backs dugout pic.twitter.com/PrcypkMTh5 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 22, 2023

“Remember, there’s not a lot of fans here and I can hear everything you’re saying,” Eddings told the dugout.

Even Lane Thomas, who was batting for the Nationals at the time, had to smile when he heard Eddings’ comment.

Thursday’s game between Arizona and Washington was a makeup during the afternoon, which is why barely anyone attended. It doesn’t help that the Nationals are in last place in the NL East and have been one of the worst teams in baseball.

Eddings has never been shy about ejecting players and managers, so it was nice of him to provide that warning.