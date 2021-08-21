Video: Manny Machado ejected for going after umpire Doug Eddings

Manny Machado and Jayce Tingler were ejected from Friday night’s San Diego Padres-Philadelphia Phillies game after a bad call by umpire Doug Eddings.

Machado was batting in a big spot with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, two outs, and his Padres down 4-3 to the Phillies. Ian Kennedy threw a 0-1 pitch that was an inch or so outside. Eddings gave Kennedy the strike call to make it 0-2, which is a big difference from 1-1, especially in such a significant at-bat.

And now Machado got ejected (after finishing and AB where the ump was terrible and Tingler was ejected for arguing balls and strikes on the 2nd pitch). All in all, a very eventful inning. pic.twitter.com/Apv2aIjVIF — Judy (@JudgyJoodz) August 21, 2021

Machado was immediately upset with the strike call. Tingler came out to argue it and was ejected.

Machado ended up chasing a 0-2 fastball up in the zone and striking out to end the inning. He then got in Eddings’ face and complained about the umpire costing him a strike in the at-bat.

Manny Machado has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/oKvD8Ed7e3 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 21, 2021

Machado was tossed just like Tingler. The Padres ended up losing 4-3 as Kennedy completed the 4-out save.

What’s notable about this incident, beyond just the ejections, is the history. You may recall that in July, the Padres called MLB to complain about the umpiring from Eddings. It’s possible that he might be holding a small grudge against them, which is manifesting through tight calls at the plate.