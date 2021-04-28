 Skip to main content
Update on umpire Kerwin Danley positive after being hit in head

April 28, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kerwin Danley foul tip

MLB umpire Kerwin Danley went down after being hit in the head with a foul tip on Tuesday night, but fortunately it does not sound like he was seriously injured.

Danley was the home plate umpire in San Francisco for the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard foul tipped a pitch into Danley’s mask. Danley went down and received attention from medical personnel, though he appeared to remain alert.

Danley left the game, but the Giants said afterword that he was doing well aside from having a slight headache.

That is certainly good news, as Danley has taken a beating behind the plate in the past. All umpires get hit at some point, but he once had a terrifying incident where he was hit with a broken bat and had to be taken off the field in a stretcher. You can see that video here.

Fortunately, it sounds like Danley should be back to work in short order.

