Update on umpire Kerwin Danley positive after being hit in head

MLB umpire Kerwin Danley went down after being hit in the head with a foul tip on Tuesday night, but fortunately it does not sound like he was seriously injured.

Danley was the home plate umpire in San Francisco for the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard foul tipped a pitch into Danley’s mask. Danley went down and received attention from medical personnel, though he appeared to remain alert.

Scary moment for Kerwin Danley after getting hit with a foul tip pic.twitter.com/HqCOHxwU6Q — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 28, 2021

Danley left the game, but the Giants said afterword that he was doing well aside from having a slight headache.

That is certainly good news, as Danley has taken a beating behind the plate in the past. All umpires get hit at some point, but he once had a terrifying incident where he was hit with a broken bat and had to be taken off the field in a stretcher. You can see that video here.

Fortunately, it sounds like Danley should be back to work in short order.