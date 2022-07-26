Victor Robles’ Baseball Reference page gets appropriate update

Victor Robles drew attention over the weekend after being called out by Madison Bumgarner for admiring a home run while down 7-1 late in Saturday’s game. Following the game, the Washington Nationals outfielder was called a clown by the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher.

Robles responded on Sunday by wearing a clown nose in his team’s dugout.

Just when you thought the story might be over, Baseball-Reference got involved.

The online baseball database changed Robles’ photo on his profile page. They replaced the photo with an image of Robles wearing the clown nose.

Victor Robles may forever be known as ‘that major leaguer who wore a clown nose in the dugout that one time’ even baseball reference has changed his photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/B5esSaep5y — Washington DC Sports News (@DCSportsNews365) July 25, 2022

Nice.

Robles is a career .236 hitter with lots of strikeouts, good speed and limited pop. The clown nose incident may go down as what he’s forever known for by baseball fans.