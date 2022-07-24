Victor Robles has hilarious response to Madison Bumgarner criticism

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles took note of Madison Bumgarner’s comments about him and offered his own response on Sunday.

Bumgarner was critical of Robles for excessively celebrating a meaningless home run in a 7-1 game on Saturday. The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher referred to Robles as a “clown” for his pose, since the home run was basically irrelevant.

On Sunday, Robles signaled that he clearly was not backing down. The outfielder was seen in the Washington dugout wearing a clown nose during Sunday’s game.

Victor Robles has a response for Madison Bumgarner pic.twitter.com/LVbOgJAuNK — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) July 24, 2022

Robles is obviously going to make the most of this, and this is light-hearted fun. Even if his reaction to his home run was a bit over the top, he might as well entertain himself playing for a team that is going nowhere this season.

Bumgarner probably won’t find it amusing. He rarely does when opponents spend too much time walking home runs. In this instance, he at least had a legitimate point.