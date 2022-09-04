Video: Aaron Boone ejected for arguing questionable interference call

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has added another ejection to his growing tally.

Boone was ejected during the fifth inning of his team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday following a questionable catcher’s interference call. He could not challenge the play after using his challenge the previous inning. Boone must have said something as he was walking away from home plate umpire Vic Carapazza. He then let Carapazza have it after he was tossed.

Boone gets ejected arguing a catchers interference call He was upset that he couldn't challenge it because the umps thought he challenged a play earlier that he said he didn't intend to pic.twitter.com/YTgU7veAXE — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 4, 2022

Replays showed Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka reach forward a bit with his glove. However, it did not look like there was any contact between Rays shortstop Taylor Walls’ bat and the mitt. There was definitely a foul tip, and even Walls looked surprised when he was awarded first base.

The ejection was Boone’s seventh of the season, which is the most among MLB managers.

Tensions were already high in the game after Josh Donaldson’s reaction to a pitch caused the benches to clear.