Video: Aaron Judge robs Shohei Ohtani of home run

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani did not meet in a conventional pitcher vs. hitter matchup on Wednesday night, but they were involved in quite a play.

Ohtani was batting second for the Los Angeles Angels for their game against the New York Yankees. The Japanese star launched a ball to center in the top of the first inning.

Judge was playing center field and drifted back like he had things under control. He sure did. Judge reached beyond the wall and knocked the ball back into the stadium, where he made the catch for the out.

As if that play weren’t enough, Judge took over offensively.

The Yankees slugger smacked a 2-run home run off Griffin Canning in the bottom of the first.

Ohtani may be a pitching and hitting two-way star, but Judge showed he is a defensive and offensive two-way star. That was Judge’s sixth home run of the season.